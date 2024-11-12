George Strait to receive 2024 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at CMA Awards

FILE - George Strait performs at the iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Country music legend George Strait will be honored with the prestigious CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at “The 58th Annual CMA Awards.”

The Country Music Association (CMA) announced Strait as this year’s recipient, recognizing his enduring influence and achievements in country music.

Recommended Videos

The award ceremony, including a tribute performance by artists inspired by Strait, will air from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 20, on ABC.

“There have been few other artists as authentically Texas and authentically Country as George Strait, and Country Music fans all over the world have been better for it,” said Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “As a three-time CMA Entertainer of the Year and the most nominated artist of all time, he serves as an inspiration and icon to many of the great, new artists we know today. I am thrilled we are awarding him with this deserving honor.”

Strait’s career spans over four decades and includes 60 No. 1 singles and an impressive 33 platinum or multi-platinum albums.

Known for his consistent appeal and authentic style, Strait is celebrated for blending the familiar with the innovative, both on stage and in the studio.

In an unparalleled career, Strait is the only artist to achieve a Top 10 hit every year for over 30 years. With over 70 million albums sold and over 60 major awards, Strait’s discography includes 31 studio albums, three live albums, and 11 compilation albums. His accolades include three CMA Entertainer of the Year awards, 17 CMA wins, 83 total nominations — the most in CMA history — and membership to the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame.

The Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award honors artists who have achieved the highest recognition in country music. According to the CMA, the award celebrates those who have made an impact through “concert performances, humanitarian efforts, philanthropy, streaming numbers, record sales and public representation at the highest level.” The recipients of this award must have positively influenced and contributed to the growth of country music while achieving historical significance among fans and industry leaders.

Strait joins a distinguished list of previous recipients, including Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, and Loretta Lynn. The award’s legacy represents decades of country music tradition, and Strait’s inclusion cements his role as a foundational figure in the genre’s continued success.