Edgewood ISD 3rd grader leading sock drive for local non-profit

SAN ANTONIO – An Edgewood Independent School District third grader is helping children in need by leading her very own sock drive for a local non-profit.

Persephone Garcia, 3rd-grade student at Cisneros Elementary, is donating clothing to The Children’s Shelter to help children stay warm this winter season.

“When we went once they told me that the one thing they really needed was socks,” she said. “So I wrote a letter to my principal asking if I can do a sock drive and she said yes,” Garcia said.

Persephone and her mother frequently donate clothing to the shelter. This is the first time Persephone is leading a charity drive.

“I can’t wait for them to get their socks,” Garcia said. “There are warm and fuzzy ones in here too. They’re going to love them!”

If you are interested in donating socks to Persephone’s Sock Drive, you can drop them off at the Roy Cisneros Elementary front office or contact the campus at 210-444-7850.