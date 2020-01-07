Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in San Antonio if you don't want to spend more than $1,200/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7626 Callaghan Road

First, listed at $1,104/month, this 1,400-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 7626 Callaghan Road.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing also specifies a $300 fee and a $25 monthly charge.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

7577 Old Corpus Christi Road

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 7577 Old Corpus Christi Road. It's listed for $1,108/month for its 790 square feet.

Building amenities include a business center and a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

6418 Eckhert Road (Alamo Farmsteads)

And here's an 872-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 6418 Eckhert Road that's going for $1,109/month.

The unit comes with a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $400 pet deposit and a $25 monthly charge.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

5450 Rowley Road

Last but not least, check out this 1,000-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 5450 Rowley Road. It's also listed for $1,109/month.

The building features a swimming pool and a gym. You can expect to find a walk-in closet and granite countertops in the unit. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

