Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in San Antonio with a budget of up to $1,500/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

9401 Starcrest Drive

Here's a 1,211-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 9401 Starcrest Drive that's going for $1,402/month.

Look for a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

340 Treeline Park

Next, check out this 917-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 340 Treeline Park. It's listed for $1,405/month.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and garage parking. In the apartment, the listing promises a fireplace and a dishwasher. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

5602 Presidio Parkway

Located at 5602 Presidio Parkway, here's a 1,204-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,416/month.

The unit comes with a dishwasher. The building features garage parking, a gym and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300-$600 nonrefundable pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

6933 Borderbrook Drive

Listed at $1,328/month, this 1,150-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom townhome is located at 6933 Borderbrook Drive.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and garage parking. The listing also promises a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the townhome. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and has good transit options.

