‘Texas Eats’ recipe: Buttermilk funnel cakes

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Try out this new recipe from H-E-B that’s perfect for rodeo season!

Ingredients

Recipe makes 6 Servings

4 cup(s) canola oil

3 cup(s) all-purpose flour

1/3 cup(s) sugar

2 Tsp baking powder

1 1/2 Tsp kosher salt

3 large eggs, slightly beaten

1 cup(s) Low Fat Cultured 1% Milkfat Buttermilk

1 3/4 cup(s) whole milk

1 Tsp vanilla extract

1 cup(s) powdered sugar

Instructions

1. In a large Dutch oven or heavy-bottomed pot add oil and heat to 325ºF - 350ºF.

2. Mix flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Whisk together to blend. Add in eggs, buttermilk, whole milk and vanilla extract. Whisk everything together until the batter is smooth.

3. Pour 1/4 - 1/2 cup batter through funnel into hot oil, moving in circular or spiral motion to make each cake. Fry each cake until golden brown, (about 1 - 2 minutes per side). Remove when cooked with tongs and lay on a rack to dry and allow excess oil to drain.

4. Dust with powdered sugar and enjoy!

Click here to print out the recipe on heb.com.