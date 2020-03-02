Wine sold for $220,000 at this year’s Rodeo Uncorked Champion Wine Auction

HOUSTON – This year’s Rodeo Uncorked Champion Wine Auction was on Sunday, and the winning wine sold for $220,000.

Buyers gathered at the annual auction to spend some money and sample some wine.

The grand champion best in show wine, a France’s Piper-Heidsieck Brut, Champagne, NV sold for $220,000 to buyers Katherine Cornell and Tom Pirtle, Kristina and Paul Somerville, Jennifer and Joe Van Matre and Sheridan and John Eddie Williams.

The reserve grand champion best in show wine sold for $215,000. Lisa Blackwood, Abbot Downing, Randa and Ray Gilliam and The Murski Family Foundation bought the wine.

This year, there were 3,528 entries from 19 countries. 480 of those entries came from wineries in Texas.