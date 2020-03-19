San Antonio's 4 best spots for affordable desserts

Craving desserts?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable dessert outlets in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Honchos - The House Of Churros

Photo: ron m./Yelp

Topping the list is Honchos - The House of Churros. Located at 6421 Broadway St., the shop, offering desserts and more, is the highest-rated cheap dessert spot in San Antonio, boasting five stars out of 84 reviews on Yelp.

The site has lots more information about Honchos - The House of Churros.

"With our major food truck success in Medical Center Area, we ventured into bringing our concept into a brick and mortar," according to the history section of the business's Yelp profile. "Our menu features our classic filled, mini and frozen churros, along with some new creations and beverages."

In terms of signature items, "From classic churros to new shapes and flavors," it states on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. "At Honchos, we take our churros to a new upgraded level."

2. Baklovah Bakery

Photo: lauralonestar h./Yelp

Baklovah Bakery, located at 9329 Wurzbach Road, Suite 104, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced bakery, which offers desserts and more, 4.5 stars out of 200 reviews.

Yelper Patrick G., who reviewed Baklovah Bakery on Dec. 9, wrote, "Best selection of sweets. From gelato, cakes and creme brulee. They also have Turkish coffee for the adventurous customers. I always come here after a meal for something sweet."

Yelper Brent L. wrote, "OK, stop what you are doing right now, and rush to one of their two locations. It is that good... If you want to be the hero of the next house party or potluck you attend, pick up one of Baklovah's decadent, moist and always fresh cakes."

3. Crepeccino

Photo: veronica r./Yelp

Crepeccino, a creperie that offers desserts and gelato, is another much-loved, budget-friendly go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 139 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5500 Babcock Road, Suite 104, to see for yourself.

If you're looking for more, we found these details about Crepeccino.

"We are a locally owned crêperie and café in San Antonio, Texas," it states on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. "We specialize in coffee, chocolate, sweet & savory crepes, waffles and gelato!"

4. Lick Honest Ice Creams

Photo: christine w./Yelp

Over in Tobin Hill, check out Lick Honest Ice Creams, which has earned four stars out of 522 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and desserts by heading over to 312 Pearl Parkway, Suite 2101.

We looked there for an overview of Lick Honest Ice Creams.

"Anthony and Chad opened Lick Honest Ice Creams in the fall of 2011 because they wanted to offer 'honest ice creams' to Central Texas," per the history section of the business's Yelp profile. "Both grew up in small rural communities, enjoying homemade ice cream. They were inspired by ice cream shops serving seasonal flavors with locally sourced ingredients: Fresh, unique and delicious!"

Concerning signature items, "We partner directly with family farms and food artisans to source peak-season and honest ingredients to guarantee a farm-to-table product that is always fresh and delicious!" it writes on Yelp in the section about specialties.

