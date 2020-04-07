Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in San Antonio if you're on a budget of up to $600/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3270 Nacogdoches Road

Listed at $575/month, this 474-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3270 Nacogdoches Road.

In the unit, you can expect a balcony, a fireplace and a dishwasher. The building offers on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Pets are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

7226 Blanco Road (Greater Harmony Hills)

Here's a 448-square-foot studio apartment at 7226 Blanco Road that's going for $580/month.

In the residence, you can expect a dishwasher, and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

8722 Cinnamon Creek Drive

Next, check out this 372-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 8722 Cinnamon Creek Drive. It's listed for $580/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. The residence also has hardwood flooring, a fireplace and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

4100 Parkdale St.

Located at 4100 Parkdale St., here's a 525-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's listed for $595/month.

Look for a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a fireplace in the residence. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

