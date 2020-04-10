Jonesing for tacos? Check out San Antonio's top 4 spots

Need more tacos in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top taco outlets in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Sangria On the Burg

First on the list is Sangria On the Burg. Located at 5115 Fredericksburg Road in Oak Hills, the New American spot, which offers barbecue and tacos, is the most popular taco spot in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,002 reviews on Yelp.

2. Torchy's Tacos

Next up is Torchy's Tacos, situated at 999 E. Basse Road, Suite 183. With four stars out of 876 reviews on Yelp, the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers tacos and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Los Tacos Gueros

Stone Oak Communities of Mutual Amenities-Stone Oak's Los Tacos Gueros, located at 20323 Huebner, Suite 111, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers tacos and more, 4.5 stars out of 231 reviews.

4. Garcia's Mexican Food

Garcia's Mexican Food, a breakfast and brunch and Tex-Mex spot that offers tacos and more in Beacon Hill, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 217 Yelp reviews. Head over to 842 Fredericksburg Road to see for yourself.

Deciding when to check out the top spots above? Fridays tend to be the busiest days of the week for consumer spending at restaurants across the San Antonio area, while Tuesdays are least busy, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more customer reviews. Last year, average daily transactions at restaurants climbed to 66 per business on Fridays, compared to 46 daily transactions on average on Tuesdays.

