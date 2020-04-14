WATCH: Anchors Mark Austin, Leslie Mouton discuss Leslie’s attempt at cutting husband’s hair
SAN ANTONIO – Watch as GMSA @ 9 anchor Leslie Mouton cuts her husband’s hair during the COVID-19 quarantine.
To view the video, click above. The segment is from the Tuesday, April 14 newscast.
Thinking of cutting your own hair? Click here to read some tips on how to do so.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
