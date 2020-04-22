The 4 best florists in San Antonio

Wondering where to find the best florists near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top florists in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for florists.

Spring is the top season of the year for consumer spending at retail and wholesale businesses across the San Antonio area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of marketing software and small business local advertising solutions. Daily spending at San Antonio-area retail and wholesale businesses grew to $223,928 for the metro area in the spring of last year, 5% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Creative Floral Designs By Helene

Photo: Michael H./Yelp

First on the list is Creative Floral Designs by Helene. Located at 5218 Broadway St., the florist, gift shop and floral designer spot is the highest-rated florist in San Antonio, boasting five stars out of 30 reviews on Yelp.

2. Artistic Blooms

Photo: Artistic Blooms/Yelp

Next up is Artistic Blooms, situated at 8666 Huebner, STE106. With 4.5 stars out of 76 reviews on Yelp, the florist and floral designer spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Fantastic Flowers

Photo: mary Alice g./Yelp

Fantastic Flowers, located at 5402 S. Zarzamora, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the florist and floral designer spot five stars out of 17 reviews.

4. Oakleaf Florist

Photo: Alyssa u./Yelp

Oakleaf Florist, a florist and floral designer spot, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 14 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4185 Naco-Perrin Blvd. to see for yourself.

