You can thank your mom with this DIY Mother’s Day card

Share photos of your handiwork in our community gallery

Tags: ksatkids, mother's day
screenshot KSATmother's day card
screenshot KSATmother's day card (KSAT)

Looking for a fun way to thank your mom this Mother’s Day?

Well, what’s better than a gift that’s directly from the heart and that also tells her just how appreciative you are!

Here’s a printable Mother’s Day card that you can fill in the blanks. Then you’re good to go!

If you want, take a picture and add it to our photo gallery below.

Here’s the Mother’s Day card you can customize:

KSAT mother's day card image
KSAT mother's day card image (KSAT)

Submit your mom pictures and thank you cards here:

