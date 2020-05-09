You can thank your mom with this DIY Mother’s Day card
Share photos of your handiwork in our community gallery
Looking for a fun way to thank your mom this Mother’s Day?
Well, what’s better than a gift that’s directly from the heart and that also tells her just how appreciative you are!
Here’s a printable Mother’s Day card that you can fill in the blanks. Then you’re good to go!
If you want, take a picture and add it to our photo gallery below.
Here’s the Mother’s Day card you can customize:
Submit your mom pictures and thank you cards here:
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.