Treat yourself at San Antonio's 4 priciest hair salons

Looking to try the best hair salons in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end hair salons in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Twirl Salon

Photo: twirl salon/Yelp

Topping the list is Twirl Salon. Located at 118 Blue Star, Suite 2, in King William, the hair salon, makeup artist and skin care spot is the highest-rated high-end hair salon in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 60 reviews on Yelp.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about Twirl Salon.

"Twirl offers an array of hair, skin and makeup services," the business explains in the history section of its Yelp profile. "Hair services include cuts, color, highlights, styling, hair treatments, hair lessons and specialty styling."

Fascinated so far?

"I've been a hairdresser since 2001," the owner states in the bio section of the business's Yelp profile. "I opened Twirl in 2008 with a mission to bring what's happening with hair and beauty in New York and around the world to my sweet hometown San Antonio."

2. Avalon Hair Designs

Photo: McKenna K./Yelp

Avalon Hair Designs, located at 20079 Stone Oak Parkway, Suite 1107, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy hair salon and waxing spot four stars out of 88 reviews.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about Avalon Hair Designs.

"Avalon Hair Designs, a Paul Mitchell Focus salon, is the most unique salon experience in San Antonio," it writes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. "Located at the highest point in San Antonio, you will be treated with breathtaking views while your master hairstylist performs your service. Designed with a European flair and walls adorned with fine art for your enjoyment."

3. Victory Salon

Photo: victory Salon/Yelp

Victory Salon, a hair salon in Oak Hills, is another much-loved, pricey go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 24 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4745 Fredericksburg Road to see for yourself.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about Victory Salon.

"Though we are a new hair salon/barber shop in San Antonio, our stylists are not," according to the history section of the business's Yelp profile. "They have over 20 years of experience altogether. They specialize in everything from men's fade cuts, bright and bold colors, to blowouts and extensions."

Fascinated so far?

"Erin and Melissa, owners, wanted to create an environment that is a throwback to a time where people enjoyed getting their hair done and not treating it like another chore," according to the bio section of the business's Yelp profile. "Taking the time to get exactly what you want. Sit back, relax, sip on a coffee, wine or beer in a community environment."

As to what the business is known for, "We provide full service for men's and women's hair cuts," it notes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. "We have stylists that specialize in color, creating beautiful looks ranging from natural to vivid. Our staff is also trained in Brazilian blowouts."

4. Chromatic Edge Salon

Photo: Chromatic Edge Salon/Yelp

Last but not least, there's Chromatic Edge Salon, a Shady Oaks favorite with 4.5 stars out of 15 reviews. Stop by 1583 Thousand Oaks Drive to hit up the hair salon and makeup artist and waxing spot next time you're looking to go big.

The site has lots more information about Chromatic Edge Salon.

"Trained in Toni&Guy education, Owner Gina Ma decided to branch off on her own, inspiring other like-minded hairdressers to reach their goals and dreams," according to the history section of the business's Yelp profile.

Want to know more?

"I started doing hair at Toni&Guy in 2008," the business owner writes on Yelp, this time in the bio section of its profile. "I worked there for seven and a half years, where I learned everything there is to know about doing hair the "right" way."

Furthermore, we found this about the business's signature items: "Chromatic Edge Salon is the modern-day hang out for every type of client," it notes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. "From young to old, this is the place to be when achieving or maintaining your new look."

