Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,700 get you?

17803 La Cantera Terrace (Forest Crest)

Listed at $1,605/month, this 1,133-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located at 17803 La Cantera Terrace.

In the residence, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building features a swimming pool. Pet owners, rejoice: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

Rogers Road and Hyatt Resort Drive

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at Rogers Road and Hyatt Resort Drive. It's listed for $1,618/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry, a gym, a swimming pool, on-site laundry and garage parking. The apartment also offers granite countertops and a patio. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

508 Blanco Road (Beacon Hill)

Then, there's this 1,188-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 508 Blanco Road that's going for $1,620/month.

In the residence, expect to find central heating, carpeted floors and granite countertops. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

7114 Faith Way (Alamo Farmsteads-Babcock Road)

Finally, check out this 1,368-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom unit that's located at 7114 Faith Way. It's listed for $1,625/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find granite countertops and a mix of hardwood and carpeted floors. Pet owners, you're in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

