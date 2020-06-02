Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $2,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in San Antonio if you've got up to $2,600/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7610 Foss Alley

Listed at $2,530/month, this 2,455-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 7610 Foss Alley.

In the residence, you can anticipate a fireplace and a walk-in closet. The building boasts a gym and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

16735 La Cantera Parkway

Next, there's this three-bedroom, three-bathroom spot located at 16735 La Cantera Parkway. It's listed for $2,546/month for its 1,580 square feet.

The residence offers high ceilings, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

103 Elmview Place

Here's a 1,343-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence at 103 Elmview Place that's going for $2,580/month.

In the residence, you'll find hardwood flooring. The building features outdoor space. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

348 Redwood St.

Next, check out this 1,457-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence that's located at 348 Redwood St. It's listed for $2,595/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space and additional storage space. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

831 S. Flores St.

Located at 831 S. Flores St., here's a 1,122-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo that's listed for $2,600/month.

In the condo, which comes furnished, expect to find in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. The building offers assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

