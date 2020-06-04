Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in San Antonio if you've got a budget of up to $1,100/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1107 Austin Highway (Terrell Heights)

Listed at $1,002/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1107 Austin Highway.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool and a gym. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Henderson Pass (North Central Thousand Oaks)

Next, here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at Henderson Pass. It's listed for $1,005/month for its 972 square feet.

The listing promises a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

11707 Vance Jackson Road (Vance Jackson)

Then, there's this 920-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 11707 Vance Jackson Road that's going for $1,005/month.

The building has additional storage space, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Pet owners, rejoice: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1010 Locke St. (Government Hill Alliance)

Finally, check out this 1,150-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 1010 Locke St. It's listed for $1,007/month.

The building features secured entry and a swimming pool. You can also expect to find a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

