Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in San Antonio if you've got a budget of up to $900/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

8727 Fredricksburg Road

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $801/month, this 905-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 8727 Fredricksburg Road.

The unit offers a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Building amenities include a gym and on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

7035 Pickwell Drive (Highland Hills)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 7035 Pickwell Drive. It's also listed for $801/month for its 517 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and garage parking. The unit also features carpeted floors and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

21303 Encino Commons

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a 677-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 21303 Encino Commons that's going for $801/month.

Expect to see a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

11300 Expo Blvd. (Vance Jackson)

Photo: Zumper

Next, check out this 667-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 11300 Expo Blvd. It's listed for $801/month.

The building offers garage parking and a gym. In the apartment, you'll see a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

7600 Blanco Road (Greater Harmony Hills)

Photo: Zumper

Located at 7600 Blanco Road, here's a 693-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $803/month.

The apartment includes a dishwasher. Building amenities include on-site laundry, a swimming pool and a gym. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in San Antonio.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, get free local real estate marketing ideas and tools for agents, brokers and more.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.