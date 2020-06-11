Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $3,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in San Antonio if you've got up to $3,000/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

306 Cave Lane (Oak Park - Northwood)

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $2,950/month, this 2,426-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located at 306 Cave Lane.

In the residence, you can anticipate a fireplace, carpeted floors and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

326 Lexington Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 326 Lexington Ave. It's listed for $2,995/month for its 2,045 square feet.

The furnished unit offers hardwood flooring and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

South Main Avenue

Photo: Zumper

Finally, here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom loft at South Main Avenue that's going for $3,000/month.

In the loft, you'll see a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. The building boasts a swimming pool. Pet owners, rejoice: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

