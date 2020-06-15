Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in San Antonio with a budget of up to $1,700/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

16735 La Cantera Parkway

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $1,606/month, this 1,085-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 16735 La Cantera Parkway.

The residence has high ceilings, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Rogers Road and Hyatt Resort Drive

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at Rogers Road and Hyatt Resort Drive. It's listed for $1,618/month.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry, a gym, on-site laundry, a swimming pool and garage parking. In the unit, expect to find granite countertops. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4707 Wurzbach Road

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a 1,198-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot at 4707 Wurzbach Road that's going for $1,625/month.

The unit offers a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

10414 Ashbury Crk

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, check out this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 10414 Ashbury Crk. It's also listed for $1,625/month.

Building amenities include outdoor space. In the apartment, you can expect a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $50 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

7114 Faith Way (Alamo Farmsteads-Babcock Road)

Photo: Zumper

Located at 7114 Faith Way, here's a 1,368-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom residence that's listed for $1,625/month.

Look for carpeted floors in the residence. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in San Antonio.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, read on for five marketing tips for real estate agents to showcase local market expertise.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.