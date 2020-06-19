New Lebanese spot Zaatar Lebanese Grill debuts in San Antonio

A new Lebanese spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Zaatar Lebanese Grill, the fresh arrival is located at 9323 Wurzbach Road.

Zaatar Lebanese Grill offers sandwiches, salad and chicken, with menu items ranging from beef kebab plates to a za'atar pizza with dried oregano, thyme, sesame seeds, salt and sumac mixed with olive oil. (Explore the entire menu here.)

Zaatar Lebanese Grill has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Jaime S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 14, wrote, "I am eating here right now, and it is delicious. Great staff, great food! I had chicken and tabouli, with Lebanese pizza. Fantastic! My family and I will definitely return."

And Araceli C. wrote, "Amazing! Loved everything! Great service, ambiance; the owner is so kind and humble! Definitely one of my favorite places to eat."

Zaatar Lebanese Grill has yet to share its business hours online.

