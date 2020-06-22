Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in San Antonio with a budget of up to $700/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

7226 Blanco Road (Greater Harmony Hills)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $619/month, this 532-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 7226 Blanco Road.

The residence offers a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pet owners, rejoice: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

3270 Nacogdoches Road

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit over at 3270 Nacogdoches Road. It's listed for $621/month for its 570 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and a swimming pool. The residence also comes with a dishwasher, a balcony and a fireplace. Pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Natalen Avenue (Mahncke Park)

Photo: Zumper

Then, there's this 400-square-foot studio apartment at Natalen Avenue that's going for $635/month.

In the residence, expect to find a renovated kitchen and in-unit laundry. Pets are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

4619 Dietrich Road

Photo: Zumper

And located at 4619 Dietrich Road, here's a 625-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's listed for $650/month.

You can expect to find central heating, high ceilings and in-unit laundry in the unit. Amenities offered in the building include package service. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in San Antonio.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.