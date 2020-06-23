Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

6933 Border Brook

Listed at $1,101/month, this 1,108-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 6933 Border Brook.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and carpeted floors. The building features a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

5210 Texas 1604 Loop

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 5210 Texas 1604 Loop. It's listed for $1,104/month for its 736 square feet.

The building offers garage parking. The apartment also includes a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2727 Treble Creek

Here's a 1,068-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 2727 Treble Creek that's going for $1,106/month.

In the unit, you'll see a fireplace, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building has garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has minimal transit options.

Eckhert Road and Border Mist Drive (Eckhert Crossing)

Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at Eckhert Road and Border Mist Drive. It's listed for $1,109/month.

The building has garage parking. Pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

