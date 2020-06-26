Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in San Antonio if you've got up to $1,000/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1818 Rogers Road

Listed at $901/month, this 549-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1818 Rogers Road.

In the unit, you can expect a walk-in closet. The building offers outdoor space, additional storage space and a gym. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Vance Jackson Road and Wall Street (Vance Jackson)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at Vance Jackson Road and Wall Street. It's listed for $902/month.

Expect to see stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the unit. Animals are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

6650 Prue Road (Alamo Farmsteads-Babcock Road)

Here's a 1,196-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 6650 Prue Road that's going for $905/month.

The building has a business center, a swimming pool, on-site laundry and on-site management. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and doesn't offer many public transit options.

Lamb Road and Medical Drive

Next, check out this 877-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at Lamb Road and Medical Drive. It's listed for $905/month.

The building features a gym, a swimming pool and secured entry. You can also expect to find carpeted floors in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.

23510 Canyon Golf Road (The Champions Estates-Stone Oak)

Located at 23510 Canyon Golf Road, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $905/month.

You can expect to see a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the unit. The building has a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and doesn't offer many public transit options.

