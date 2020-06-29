San Antonio's 4 favorite hair salons (that won't break the bank)

Looking to try the top hair salons around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable hair salons in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Rishi's Beauty Salon

Photo: Rishi's Beauty Salon/Yelp

Topping the list is Rishi's Beauty Salon. Located at 8338 N. Loop 1604 West, Suite 103, the hair salon, threading service and waxing spot is the highest-rated affordable hair salon in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 100 reviews on Yelp.

We turned there for an overview of Rishi's Beauty Salon.

"Rishi's Beauty Salon was established in 2013," per the history section of the business's Yelp profile. "We are excited to announce that this will be our second location! We are known for having experienced professionals and great customer service."

As to what the business is known for, "We specialize in eye brow threading, facial threading, waxing, facials, henna tattoos, hair color, and hair cut services," it notes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

2. Beija's Hair And Nails

Photo: Beija's Hair and Nails/Yelp

Next up is downtown's Beija's Hair and Nails, situated at 317 N. Main Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 63 reviews on Yelp, the hair salon, nail salon and waxing spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

We turned there to learn more about Beija's Hair and Nails.

"Beija's Hair and Nails is a salon located in the historical downtown area of San Antonio,Texas," the business notes in the history section of its Yelp profile. "Beija's specializes in exceptional hair and nail services. We offer services that include hair color, cuts and styles, manicures and pedicures."

Interested so far?

"Sam 'Beija' Reyes is the salon owner of Beija's Hair and Nails," the business says on Yelp, this time in the bio section of its profile. "Her career as a cosmetologist began at the age of 18. With a passion and dedication to provide Downtown San Antonio with an affordable, yet exceptional salon experience, she has ventured into creating Beija's Hair and Nails."

Regarding signature items, "Our mission at Beija's Hair and Nails is to provide our clients with exceptional service each and every time," it notes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. "With our staff's consistency, diversity and knowledge, we intend to keep our clients' requests met. Our goal is to accomplish our clients' hair and nail needs in a clean, welcoming and comfortable ambiance, leaving our clients eager for their next appointment."

3. Danni's Salon & Spa

Photo: Danni's Salon & Spa/Yelp

Danni's Salon & Spa, located at 2106 E. Sonterra Blvd., Suite 3, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable hair salon, waxing and skin care spot five stars out of 21 reviews.

We looked there for an overview of Danni's Salon & Spa.

"Minority woman-owned business" per the history section of the business's Yelp profile.

Curious to know more?

"Danni loves to help women and men find the style that suits them and makes them feel as great as they look with a beautiful hairstyle and color. She listens to her customers and provides them with personal and professional care and service in a private suite and offers tips and suggestions to help them achieve the style and color they desire and guarantees 100% satisfaction."

Furthermore, we found this about the business's signature items: "Professional hair cutting and styling, hair coloring, highlights and lowlights, perms and relaxing 90-minute facials," it states on Yelp in the section about specialties.

4. Supercuts

Photo: supercuts/Yelp

This outpost of the well-known chain Supercuts, a hair salon, is another budget-friendly go-to, with four stars out of 31 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5114 Broadway St., The Stewart Center, to see for yourself.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about Supercuts.

"Founded in 1975, Supercuts is a leading affordable hair care salon, and one of the industry's most recognized brands," according to the history section of the business's Yelp profile. "Supercuts is a salon industry leader in haircare services, with over 33 million guest visits per year for haircutting, hair color services and more."

Regarding signature items, "Supercuts hair salon in San Antonio at The Stewart Center offers a variety of services from consistent, quality haircuts for men and women to a relaxing Tea Tree Experience to color services and facial waxing —all at an affordable price," it notes on Yelp in the section about specialties.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.