Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in San Antonio if you've got a budget of up to $1,500/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

17239 Shavano Ranch

Listed at $1,401/month, this 1,352-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 17239 Shavano Ranch.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. The building offers a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Knights Cross Drive and Stone Oak Parkway

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at Knights Cross Drive and Stone Oak Parkway. It's listed for $1,404/month for its 1,360 square feet.

You can expect to find a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and carpeted floors in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

6020 Danny Kaye Drive

Here's a 1,080-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode at 6020 Danny Kaye Drive that's going for $1,410/month.

The unit includes a walk-in closet. The building features secured entry, garage parking and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

Border Brook and Timberbrook Drive

Listed at $1,423/month, this 1,150-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse is located at Border Brook and Timberbrook Drive.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and a swimming pool. The townhouse also includes central heating and a balcony. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

8954 Rich Way

Finally, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit over at 8954 Rich Way. It's listed for $1,425/month for its 1,449 square feet.

The unit offers a fireplace, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

