These discount store primers, concealers will have your skin looking flawless

You don’t have to spend a lot of money to have your skin looking fresh and fabulous.

Just ask StyleWise style editor Jon Jordan.

Jordan went to a local discount store and scooped up some of the available primers and concealers to see if they could hold up to the products that cost you an arm and a leg at places like Ulta or Sephora.

From products that get rid of redness in your skin to one that basically gives you an Instagram filter for your face, these inexpensive items really get the job done.

While buying expensive products may have a better guarantee of working for your face, you’ll be surprised at how many of these are practically the same thing as the products sold at discount stores.

So, don’t feel the pressure to purchase the best of the best. Just do what’s good for your skin and your wallet next time you go shopping for concealers and primers.