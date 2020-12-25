These photos show why 2020 was an unprecedented year for social activism

Protesters hold their fists in the air while marching past a mural with George Floyds last words during a march to the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse on July 20, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Monday night marked 54 days of protests in Portland following the death of George Floyd in police custody. (Photo by Nathan Howard)

In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 might go down as the year of social activism and protests.

The deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and others sparked a movement -- as people flooded the streets and attended rallies, demanding racial justice. Others defended police and made their voices heard as well, while the election brought activism to the forefront, as well.

This year produced some gripping images that will most certainly go down in history.

Here are some photos of social activism around the country in 2020.

Protesters clash with Washington D.C. police at Black Lives Matter Plaza on Dec. 12. Protesters who refuse to accept that President-elect Joe Biden won the election are rallying ahead of the electoral college vote to make Trump's 306-to-232 loss official. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis). (Getty Images)

Black Lives Matter protesters hold shields as they stand next to a small fire during a protest following the “Million MAGA March” from Freedom Plaza to the Supreme Court on Nov. 14 in Washington, D.C. Supporters of Trump gathered to protest the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis). (Getty Images)

Hundreds of protesters carry signs as they walk past Grand Central Station in Manhattan, New York in support of Black women. (Photo by Ira L. Black/Corbis) (Getty Images)

A statue of Christopher Columbus, which was toppled to the ground by protesters, is loaded onto a truck on the grounds of the State Capitol on June 10 in St Paul, Minnesota. Photo by Stephen Maturen (Getty Images)

Washington D.C. police stand guard as protesters gather near Black Lives Matter Plaza on Dec. 12. Photo by Tasos Katopodis (Getty Images)

Workers remove a police memorial statue covered in red paint by protesters on June 11 in Richmond, Virginia. Photo by Zach Gibson (Getty Images)

Washington D.C. police stand guard as protesters gather near Black Lives Matter Plaza on Dec. 12. (Getty Images)

Protesters shout and yell at Columbus police after officers began towing the cars of protesters and pulling over cars for minor infractions while protesters demonstrated at City Hall on June 27 in Columbus, Ohio. Photo by Matthew Hatcher (Getty Images)

People supporting the Black Lives Matter movement protest on the steps of the Old Utah County Court House on July 1 in Provo, Utah. Photo by George Frey (Getty Images)

People paint a Black Lives Matter mural in front of The Manhattan courthouses on Centre Street on July 2 in New York City. Photo by Byron Smith (Getty Images)

Federal officers operate amid tear gas while clearing the street in front of the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse on July 20 in Portland, Oregon. Photo by Paula Bronstein (Getty Images)

Members of a protester group affiliated with NFAC, most carrying firearms, gather to march on July 25 in Louisville, Kentucky. The group is marching in response to the killing of Breonna Taylor. (Photo by Brett Carlsen) (Getty Images)

Police push demonstrators back atop a Black Lives Matter street mural in the area formerly known as CHOP during protests in Seattle on July 25. Photo by David Ryder (Getty Images)

Jarraye Moore, 5, listens to speakers at a vigil for his second cousin, Kevin Peterson Jr., on Dec. 6 in Vancouver, Washington. Photo by Nathan Howard (Getty Images)

An armed Black Lives Matter protester marches to honor Kevin Peterson Jr., on Dec. 6 in Vancouver, Washington. Photo by Nathan Howard (Getty Images)

Members of Antifa hold shields during a protest at Black Lives Matter Plaza on Dec. 12 in Washington, D.C. Photo by Stephanie Keith (Getty Images)

A statue depicting Christopher Columbus is seen with its head removed at Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park on June 10 in Boston. Photo by Tim Bradbury (Getty Images)

Protesters barricade the street with bikes and hundreds of people at City Hall, Manhattan. (Photo by Ira L. Black/Corbis) (Getty Images)

Protesters prepare to march toward the 120th NYPD precinct on the sixth anniversary of Eric Garner's death in Tompkinsville, Staten Island on July 17 in New York City. Photo by Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Demonstrators attend a Blue Lives Matter protest on July 25 in Chicago. Photo by Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Protesters hold peace signs in support of Black Lives Matter on July 25 in Oakland, California. Photo by Natasha Moustache (Getty Images)

Thousands of protesters wearing masks and holding signs are taking part in a march from Cadman Plaza in Brooklyn, N.Y. and walking across the Brooklyn Bridge with the Brooklyn Bridge Arch behind them. (Photo by Ira L. Black/Corbis) (Getty Images)