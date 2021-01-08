Opting for love letters via mail this year? This town will provide a one-of-a-kind stamp

Remember when you were a kid and you got something in the mail addressed just to you? What an exciting feeling!

Now that we’re adults, there’s still something intimate about receiving a physical card or letter. And considering the current climate with the global COVID-19 pandemic, it seems somewhat suiting this year, doesn’t it?

If you’re considering sending someone something this Valentine’s Day and want to put a special touch on it, you can get a one-of-a-kind stamp from Loveland, Colorado, the “Sweetheart City.”

The town has been offering its Valentine re-mailing program for 75 years, becoming a tradition that’s so well known, cards and letters are sent in from 50 states and 110 countries, according to the Loveland Chamber of Commerce.

Each year, the town averages more than 100,000 cards, each of which a team of volunteers unpacks and hand stamps before mailing it to the intended recipient.

“This is a very special year for Loveland and this amazing program,” said Mindy McCloughan, president of the Loveland Chamber of Commerce. “So much has rocked the world recently, and we are honored to help spread love, joy and unity when people need it most.”

This year’s message is right on target with the current climate.

This year, the seal includes the verses, “Let’s unite our hearts this Valentine’s Day. Our Sweetheart City will lead the way.”

Here’s how you can get a piece of mail to your loved one with the special stamp:

The letter should be pre-stamped and pre-addressed before being sent in a larger first-class envelope to:

Postmaster — Attention Valentines 446 E. 29th St. Loveland, CO 80538-9998

The smaller envelope will be taken out of the larger one and stamped.

All U.S. mail must be received in Loveland by Feb. 7, and all international mail must be received by Feb. 1.

