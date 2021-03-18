What’s at the top of your post-pandemic bucket list? Fill us in

It almost seems odd, doesn’t it? To think of a world in which there’s no longer a COVID-19 pandemic.

Just a year ago, we all began hunkering down, learning the true meaning of “quarantine,” the importance of masking up, and quickly yearning for what we used to call normal.

With vaccines now rolling out all over the country, as well as becoming available to more and more people, some have begun to talk about a post-pandemic life -- words we couldn’t imagine uttering (much less living) just a few months ago.

But here we are. Shall we go so far as to say there’s light at the end of the tunnel? No one can really make any promises, but it does seem like it could be a reality in our somewhat near future (fingers crossed!), seeing as how we may all have access to the vaccine by May or so.

So now we ask: What is at the top of your bucket list, if you will, post-pandemic?

Have you been longing to travel? Have you missed a loved one? Are you chomping at the bit to get back out to the movies or a concert? Maybe you’re dying to get back to work in person with your colleagues or classmates.

Everyone is different, so we want to hear from you. What is the one thing you are waiting on pins and needs to do, once we begin getting the all-clear to resume what we remember as normal life?