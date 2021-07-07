This is how far you can really drive on empty

With gas prices soaring recently, perhaps you’re trying to space out your gas station visits. And that begs the question: How far can your vehicle really go on empty?

We found an answer for you! And there are a couple other things worth mentioning, too.

For starters, aside from the obvious problems running out of gas can entail -- getting stranded on the side of a busy highway, somewhere miles from civilization or when it’s blazing hot or freezing cold and you have kids in the car -- driving on empty can also do damage to your vehicle.

According to Your Mechanic, driving with a low amount of fuel in your gas tank can damage your fuel pump, due to any debris or contamination in the gas, which can just naturally settle at the bottom of the tank and be sent through the pump. If you do it once, it’s probably not that big of a deal, but it can be harmful if you’re doing it regularly.

Ad

OK, so on to the nitty gritty: How trusty is that gas gauge?

In short, not very.

When your vehicle offers an approximation for how many miles you have until empty, that’s based on the average mileage your vehicle has attained while previously on the road, so it may not be accurate to your current driving conditions, Your Mechanic reported.

And finally: How far can you actually drive on E?

via GIPHY

The answer to this question really depends on a number of things:

Your vehicle

Your driving habits

Road conditions

There’s no doubt, sometimes you get in a situation in which you have no choice but to ride it out on E until you reach the next gas station. This information from Your Mechanic will give you a better idea of exactly what you’re dealing with.

Make Model Average miles remaining when low fuel warning light is illuminated Ford F-150 39 Chevrolet Silverado 34 Ram 1500 41 Toyota Camry 42 Toyota Corolla 45 Nissan Altima 41 Honda Accord 45 Honda CR-V 37 Honda Civic 43 Ford Fusion 39 Ford Escape 34 Toyota RAV4 35 Chevrolet Equinox 30 Nissan Rogue 44 Hyundai Elantra 41 Ford Explorer 32 Chevrolet Cruze 7 Ford Focus 41 GMC Sierra Denali 39 Hyundai Sonata 43 Jeep Cherokee 32 Nissan Sentra 39 Jeep Wrangler 41 Chrysler 200 26 Chevrolet Malibu 33 Jeep Grand Cherokee 30 Toyota Tacoma 39 Subaru Forester 36 Kia Optima 34 Toyota Highlander 40 Kia Soul 36 Toyota Sienna 39 Subaru Outback 40 Nissan Versa 41 Volkswagen Jetta 44 Honda Odyssey 49 Honda Pilot 41 Ford Mustang 26 Ford Edge 31 Chevrolet Traverse 29 Toyota Tundra 45 Jeep Patriot 32 Toyota Prius 56 Hyundai Santa Fe 36 Kia Sorento 32 Chevrolet Impala 35 Ford Flex 35 Mazda 3 41 Mazda CX-9 50 GMC Terrain 50 Mazda Miata 35

Don’t see your car listed above? Click here to find yours.

Ad

If you notice you’re reaching empty quicker than you should, or you have leaking fuel, Your Mechanic recommends having an inspection performed as soon as possible.