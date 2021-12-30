10 most popular posts on KSAT’s Facebook in 2021

Read more stories wrapping 2021 here.

This year, KSAT’s Facebook followers shared thousands of stories. Of course, many of them were focused on the winter storm and the coronavirus pandemic, but it turns out y’all really love cute animals and Betty White!

Our digital team has already covered the best Texas animal/wildlife stories, the most-read stories on KSAT.com & more, but this list is dedicated to what you shared on social media this year.

Here are 2021′s most popular stories on Facebook, counting down from 10 to one:

10. Float around the longest lazy river in the world at this Texas water park

There's also an 80-foot water slide that launches riders into a lagoon. Posted by KSAT 12 & KSAT.com on Monday, September 6, 2021

9. Constable makes history, swears in as first Black woman to serve in position

Constable makes history, swears in as first Black woman to serve in position Posted by KSAT 12 & KSAT.com on Saturday, January 2, 2021

8. The first meteor shower of 2021

One of the best meteor showers of the year is slated to happen early next week, and you’ll have just a few hours to see it, according to NASA. Posted by KSAT 12 & KSAT.com on Saturday, January 2, 2021

7. Alligator, cow delay Houston traffic, turn commute into zoo

Moo-ve over drivers: A cow and alligator caused traffic delays during separate incidents. Posted by KSAT 12 & KSAT.com on Thursday, April 29, 2021

6. Viral video shows contractor destroying bathroom after he says homeowner refused to pay

The contractor can be heard in the video asking if he is going to be paid while a neighbor asks him to “please stop.” The homeowner also shared photos of the work before it was destroyed. Posted by KSAT 12 & KSAT.com on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

5. Matthew McConaughey holds virtual concert to raise funds for Texans impacted by winter storm

Looking for something to do on Sunday? Don’t worry, you won’t even need to leave your couch for this. Posted by KSAT 12 & KSAT.com on Saturday, March 20, 2021

4.Dalmatian in Fredericksburg just gave birth to near-record litter of 16 puppies

3. California-based plumbers bring aid to San Antonio

One group of plumbers traveled from California to San Antonio to assist residents on the West Side, free of charge. Posted by KSAT 12 & KSAT.com on Monday, March 1, 2021

2. Chaining a dog outside will be illegal in Texas starting in 2022

The law also eliminates the 24-hour rule that previously barred law enforcement from intervening. Posted by KSAT 12 & KSAT.com on Friday, October 29, 2021

1. San Antonio Zoo pays tribute to animal lover Betty White on 99th birthday