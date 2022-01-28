KSAT team reveals what they’re most likely to lose in the San Antonio River

San Antonio – As part of a beautification process, the San Antonio River began its routine draining and cleaning this week. Officials uncovered lost cellphones, chairs and even a stroller.

To capture this moment, KSAT 12 reporter Max Massey made his way to the downtown San Antonio River Walk and noted the refurbished sides along the sidewalk and pond-like smell. He reports that this is a weeklong process and city officials are using a crane to move some of the items they find.

This all made us curious – what other odd items have been found at the bottom of the river? We asked members of the KSAT team this question as well as what they think they’re most likely to drop in the water.

Common answers included cellphones and wallets and some even shared their fear of accidentally falling in – not too unlikely if you’ve been down the River Walk on a weekend evening!

Hear what meteorologists Sarah Spivey and Justin Horne, producer Alexsis Page, reporters Alicia Barrera and RJ Marquez and anchors Stephanie Serna and David Sears had to say in the video above.

