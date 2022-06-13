Great Graduates 2022: Ian Tolleson, Marshall High School

SAN ANTONIO – Ian Tolleson is a man with a plan. He is on track for a career in law enforcement.

The Marshall High School graduate is eager and ready to join the workforce.

A criminal investigation class sparked his interest and pushed him to pursue the field.

“Really into my senior year with this class, especially criminal Investigation, I really got to explore the law enforcement side of what I like. It has always been something that I would like to do, just helping people. That has always been my thing,” Tolleson said.

His time in the Criminal Investigation Program at Marshall High School has motivated him to start a career in law enforcement. He is in his final phases of the application process to become a Bexar County Sheriff Detention Deputy.

“It definitely (the course) makes it a lot easier. It has really kind of given me the guidelines of A, B, C, kind of just walked me right through it,” Tolleson said.

The future for this Great Graduate is bright, as he makes all the right moves to achieve his goals.