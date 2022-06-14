Great Graduates 2022: Talia Christian, Northeast Lakeview College

She’s a student ambassador in the office of the President at Northeast Lakeview College and she founded the college’s Black Student Union.

We are talking about Talia Christian, a 2022 graduate of Northeast Lakeview College and one of KSAT12’s Great Graduates.

Now that she has earned her Associate of Arts degree in Psychology from Northeast Lakeview, she plans on attending Texas Christian University in the Fall to complete her Bachelor’s of Science in Psychology.

“I’ll be on a pre-med track,” said Christian. “So ultimately, my plan is to go to medical school and I would love to practice psychiatry.”

Christian said she would like to help people, as they navigate through challenging times.

“I want to be a familiar face in terms of being like a woman of color in that field,” said Christian. “And, hopefully make people feel a little bit better as they go through a difficult process.”

Christian is from South Africa and her father tells us that he’s proud of his daughter who he calls “a problem solver.”

“Talia tends to develop a whole picture of a view of something,” said Demetrius Christian, Talia’s dad. “I don’t quite know how she arrives at some of the choices and decision that she does, but I think the way she goes about it is leads to beautiful outcomes.”

Talia Christian has these words of advice for other students.

“When times get tough, keep going,” said Christian. “Remember, it’s okay to stop, take a breath when you’re feeling anxious and definitely support your community.”