KSAT 12 Internships: Kick-start your career with real experience in a professional newsroom

Internships available in news, promotions, graphics, digital, production, engineering and sales

Joy Presley, Executive Producer, GMSA

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

SAN ANTONIO – Are you in college and looking for a hands-on opportunity? Practice what you learned in class by interning at KSAT 12.

Our internship program is designed to prepare students for their prospective careers.

We have an array of options including news, promotion, graphics, digital, production, engineering and sales.

KSAT 12 internships are a great way to apply what you’ve learned in school in a real, professional newsroom. Build your resume and gain valuable experience from full-time journalists with multiple focus areas.

Requirements:

  • At least 18 years of age.
  • Enrolled in an accredited college or university.
  • Majoring in a broadcast related field, i.e. communications, journalism, broadcast production techniques, engineering skills or marketing.
  • Seeking course credits or their equivalent.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Apply now by calling (210) 351-1200 or by sending an email to kfelix@ksat.com!

