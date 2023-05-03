Watch as Koala rescued from Australian brush fire

Devastating Australian brush fires in 2019 were a little less devastating thanks to a woman’s efforts to save a koala.

This happened in November 2019 and is part of a series where we are looking back at most-watched viral videos.

A koala is seen crossing a road as brush fires engulfed a nearby forest, and then is taken off a tree by a women who stopped on the road and then went into the woods to help.

The koala is given water by the woman, wrapped in a blanket and then eventually taken to a hospital to get further treatment.