King Charles III coronation in photos

As expected, the pageantry of the entire day was fit for a king.
Nearly eight months after Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8, the next in line for the throne, Charles III, was officially coronated as king of the United Kingdom.
His wife, Camilla, was also coronated as queen.
The official coronation took place in a service at Westminster Abbey, with celebrations taking place later at Buckingham Palace and a concert at Windsor Castle.
Below are some photos of the event that captivated the world, taken by the Associated Press.