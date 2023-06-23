Stunning footage of Yellowstone flooding still resonates more than 1 year later

A house collapses into the Yellowstone River in 2022 due to flooding.

The images are still hard to watch.

On June 13, 2022, families in Montana were displaced from homes when unprecedented flooding caused unspeakable damage to the area.

To view more footage and get additional information on the damage the flooding did, watch the video above.

One home in the video above can be seen literally collapsing into the Yellowstone River and then floating down it.

According to a GoFundMe page, five families lived in the house and lost everything.

The damage was so great that Yellowstone National Park had to close down due to flooding and mud slides.