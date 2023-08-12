Texas Eats: Cali-Style Burritos in SA, Smoked Cabrito at the Pearl & Seafood Fondue

Subscribe to Texas Eats on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TexasEatsSub​ See a map of our latest Texas Eats stops here: ksat.com/texas-eats/

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to New Braunfels for some of the best seafood you can find in Central Texas at McAdoo’s Seafood Company.

David samples seafood fondue, fresh raw oysters, and cocktails with Executive Chef Obed Magana.

Next, David takes us to the newest restaurant in The Pearl District, Carriqui.

David samples smoked cabrito, brisket, and seafood with Executive Chef Jaime Gonzalez as they discuss the inspiration behind the menu.

After that, David hits the road to Katy for some gourmet grilled cheese at Twisted Grilled Cheese. David tries a Philly Grilled Cheese, a Breakfast Grilled Cheese, and other cheesy, gooey creations!

David then heads to Houston to sit with James Beard Award Finalist Chef Chris Williams to sample the menu at his restaurant Lucille’s in the museum district.

Chef Williams serves refined southern cuisine, including a delicious chicken fried steak so good that David nearly loses his seat!

David wraps things up on the northwest side of San Antonio with some loaded California-style burritos at Stuffed!

You don’t want to miss this episode of Texas Eats!

Grilled Romaine Lettuce & Ribeye Salad

Grilled Romaine and Ribeye Salad (KSAT12)

Ingredients:

1 lb Ribeye Steak

3 heads Romaine Lettuce

1/2 Red Onion

Cherry Tomatoes

Limes

Avocado

Olive Oil

Red Wine Vinegar

Honey

Salt & Pepper

Croutons

Parmesan Cheese

Directions:

Heat grill to 400° F.

Season ribeye on both sides with salt & pepper and set on the grill.

Wash vegetables.

Slice red onion into thin slices.

Halve cherry tomatoes.

Halve and quarter limes.

Slice avocado.

Remove ribeye from the grill once cooked to medium-rare (130°F) or desired temperature.

Allow steak to rest.

Spray romaine lettuce with grill spray and set on the grill.

Grill romaine lettuce until leaves have slightly colored and wilted.

Remove romaine from the grill, chop it into large square chunks, and place it in a mixing bowl.

Set lime halves on the grill and allow to soften.

In a separate bowl, combine olive oil, red wine vinegar, honey, salt, and pepper, and stir to combine.

Drizzle dressing over chopped romaine lettuce and toss.

Add croutons and parmesan cheese and toss.

Slice ribeye against the grain.

Plate salad, ribeye, and garnish with red onion, cherry tomatoes, and avocado slices.

Remove lime halves from the grill with tongs and squeeze over the entire plate.

Enjoy!

Restaurants featured this week:

McAdoo’s Seafood Company - 196 N Castell Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Carriqui - 39 E Grayson St, San Antonio, TX 78215

Twisted Grilled Cheese - 24811 Katy Fwy Suite 100, Katy, TX 77494

Lobster Grilled Cheese from Twisted Grilled Cheese (KSAT12)

Philly Grilled Cheese from Twisted Grilled Cheese (KSAT12)

Loaded Waffle Fries from Twisted Grilled Cheese (KSAT12)

Lucille’s - 5512 La Branch St, Houston, TX 77004

Stuffed - 4939 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78229

