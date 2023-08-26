Texas Eats: KSAT Pigskin Classic BBQ Kickoff

Subscribe to Texas Eats on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TexasEatsSub​ See a map of our latest Texas Eats stops here: ksat.com/texas-eats/

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us on a BBQ tour to celebrate the kickoff of football season!

On David’s first stop, he checks in with award-winning pitmaster Esaul Ramos at 2M Smokehouse on the southeast side of San Antonio.

David samples Oaxaca cheese and serrano smoked sausage along with house-made desserts created by Esaul’s wife and pastry chef Grecia Ramos.

His next stop is on the South Side at a family-owned and operated BBQ joint, Bar-B-Q Republic. He hangs out with the owner and pitmaster, Oscar Torres, and samples some loaded Texas taters!

Next up, David heads to Castle Hills for some oak-smoked meats and homey sides at Two Bros. BBQ Market!

He then heads to San Marcos for some award-winning BBQ at Hays County BBQ!

David then heads to the IKEA in Live Oak to check out their food options and sample a BBQ Meatball recipe.

David follows that up with more award-winning BBQ in Seguin at Burnt Bean Company!

He rounds out this BBQ adventure in Fort Worth at Panther City BBQ.

Restaurants featured this week:

2M Smokehouse - 2731 S Ww White Rd, San Antonio, TX 78222

Bar-B-Q Republic - 9607 Southton Rd, San Antonio, TX 78223

Two Bros. BBQ Market - 12656 West Ave, San Antonio, TX 78216

Hays County Barbeque Restaurant - 1612 S Interstate 35, San Marcos, TX 78666

Beef Rib from Hays County BBQ (KSAT12)

Burnt Bean Company - 108 S Austin St, Seguin, TX 78155

Panther City BBQ - 201 E Hattie St, Fort Worth, TX 76104

BBQ tray from Panther City BBQ (KSAT12)

