Halloween candy is offered for sale at a Walgreens store on September 19, 2013 in Wheeling, Illinois. Walgreens, the nation's largest drugstore chain, has been expanding the merchandise offerings at many of their stores to include fresh food and grocery items. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Oh, Halloween candy. Isn’t it just the best?

Sure, we can eat this candy any day or time of the year, but there’s just something special about eating tons of mini versions of your favorite sweets or candy bars. And calories in Halloween candy don’t count this time of year, right?

So in order of one of the best holidays just around the corner, I thought it would be fun to make an unofficial ranking of the best Halloween candy I used to get as a kid. These are obviously my opinions, but please, share in the comments what your favorite Halloween candy was, or still is! Let’s be honest, I’ll eat a mini Butterfinger any day of the week.

17. Almond Joy

People who pass out Almond Joys for Halloween must hate children. What child has ever said they want to eat an Almond Joy on Halloween? Never! Is an Almond Joy a bad candy bar? Not really, but it’s the last thing I wanted to have in my pillow sack when I was finished trick-or-treating. As an adult, I can appreciate an almond covered in chocolate, but as a kid? No way.

16. Baby Ruth

See above.

15. Milk Duds

I actually really enjoy Milk Duds nowadays. They are kind of underrated. I love how chewy they are, and I’m pretty sure it’s just caramel? Regardless, if I ever got Milk Duds on Halloween, I just gave them to my mom.

14. Airheads

These long strips of taffy were always welcome while trick-or-treating, but the problem is that you’d sometimes get a flavor you didn’t care for, like orange, or the white one, which was always a mystery flavor. It was always hit or miss, and on Halloween, I needed my candy to be all hits.

13. M&M’s

M&M’s are...fine. They’re just fine. I know this is a controversial opinion, but they’re just basic pieces of chocolate with a candy coating. There is nothing special about them. Now, if a house was giving away peanut butter M&M’s, now that’s a different story.

12. Skittles

Skittles would be higher up on this list, but I just recently found out there is an ingredient in Skittles that California almost banned because it could cause cancer. Yikes! While I love you Skittles, it may be time to stop tasting the rainbow, so to speak.

11. Laffy Taffy

When it comes to taffy candy, Laffy Taffy is the superior choice. Not only do the flavors taste was better except for banana. Banana is a curse flavor), they have the fun little dad jokes on the wrappers! Now if only they’d just discontinue the banana flavor.

10. Nerds

What are Nerds exactly? It’s a question I’ve been asking myself since I was like 8-years-old, and one I will continue to ask. The normal box of Nerds is kind of impractical for candy eating, but the little baby boxes that you’d get at Halloween are perfect. Letting one of those mini boxes of Nerds fall into your mouth was like taking a shot of tequila for little kids. A perfect sugar rush!

9. Blow Pops

Getting Blow Pops for Halloween kind of felt like getting a king size candy bar, right? For some reason, they just felt more expensive than a normal mini candy bar, and they were for sure better than getting a Tootsie Pop. If I got a green apple Blow Pop, my Halloween was made. I’d save them all up, and then I’d have endless suckers and gum. It’s a two for one deal that you just can’t beat.

8. Twix

This is the point in the list when I begin to split hairs, because they’re all just so good. I would rank Twix are good, but are they really that exciting? Also, during the pandemic I baked a homemade, fancier version of a Twix bar when I was bored and alone at home, so a regular Twix just can’t compare anymore.

7. Milky Way

This may be controversial, but I feel like I am the only human on Earth who actually enjoys a Milky Way candy bar. I mean, what is better than caramel and chocolate together? I guess people don’t like it cause it kind of lacks texture, but the flavor combo is good enough for me. Milky Way also gets bonus points for their dark chocolate version.

6. 3 Musketeers

Speaking of chocolate bars with no texture, but I love a 3 Musketeers bar. There’s something so luxurious about that whipped chocolate surrounded by a hard chocolate shell. They may not be everyone’s favorite candy bar, but this is my list!

5. Sour Patch Kids

When it comes to sour candy, Sour Patch Kids take the cake. While I’d prefer a regular size bag of Sour Patch Kids, the mini bags are absolutely perfect for Halloween. They’re also a great way to break up all the chocolate bars you get on the holiday.

4. Snickers

Please don’t come at me with pitchforks and knives, but Snickers are probably my least favorite chocolate candy bar. It’s probably because I don’t like nuts in candy bars, and I’d honestly rank it lower on this list if I didn’t want people coming at me in the comments.

3. Kit Kat

There is just something so good and classic about a Kit Kat. What I love about the Halloween version of a Kit Kat is that it just has two little Kit Kats, which is the perfect amount of Kit Kats you’d want to eat. Also, their other versions with different types of chocolate are also very good.

2. Reese’s

Chocolate and peanut butter is a top tier dessert combination, which is why Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups is a top tier Halloween candy. Not only are the classic Peanut Butter Cups incredible, so are all the different variations. The minis? Love them. Reese’s Pieces? Yes, please. Any iteration I am obsessed with, and they were always welcome in my Halloween pillow sack.

1. Butterfinger

Sorry to all the haters, but Butterfingers are the best Halloween candy. They just are, and I won’t hear any other opinions. Butterfingers combine all the things I love about a chocolate bar into one delicious treat. First of all, it’s chocolate and peanut butter. I’m already sold on that. Second of all, it has the texture that I’m looking for. It has that perfect combination of crunch and crumble, plus the delicious chocolate shell. There is no better candy bar, and I would always trade any other candy for a Butterfinger after a night of trick-or-treating.

Did you favorite candy make the list? Do you agree with my picks? Let me know in the comment section below! Happy Halloween!