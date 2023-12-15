For the first time since 2010, the poverty rate in America shot up dramatically in 2022, according to data from the Census Bureau. That means more Americans can’t afford basic needs like food, clothing, shelter, and utilities than has been the case in more than a decade.

But the situation isn't just affecting Americans living in poverty. United Way uses the term ALICE to refer to the increasing number of people who are asset-limited, income-constrained, and employed but are still not able to afford their basic needs. In 2021, 13% of Americans earned below the federal poverty level but many more, 29%, fell under the ALICE umbrella, according to the grassroots movement United for ALICE.

A study published in August 2022 from Brandeis University found that more than 75% of low-income families working full-time cannot cover the cost of basic needs. What's more, fewer than 1 in 5 low-income Hispanic and Black families in particular are able to afford the costs of a household budget. "Full-time work alone isn't enough to cover the everyday essentials most families need to support themselves," the study's lead author, Pamela Joshi, who holds a doctorate in social policy, said in a statement.

If you're looking for ways to help, particularly as the temperatures drop and the holidays approach, consider cleaning out your closet and donating a coat to those in need. To help point you in the right direction, Stacker compiled a list of coat drives near San Antonio using data from One Warm Coat, a nonprofit that provides free coats to children and adults in need across America. Since 1992, they've given out more than 7.85 million coats.

"This is one very small way to take a step forward and do something very tangible," One Warm Coat CEO Beth Amodio told USA Today in October 2023. "It's impossible to change the world. But it is possible to change one person's experience, one person at a time."

Read on to find out where you can contribute.

San Antonio Independent School District - Address: 141 Lavaca St, San Antonio, TX 78210

SAMMinistries Inc. - Address: 1919 Nw Loop 410, Suite 100, San Antonio, TX 78213

Apple Moving - Address: 7801 IH35 North, San Antonio, TX 78218

Ernest Enriquez's Coat Drive - Address: 3216 Napier Pk, Ste. 208, San Antonio, TX 78231

J.Crew La Cantera #747 - Address: 15900 La Cantera Parkway #26130, San Antonio, TX, 78256

Banfi Wines at Republic National Distributing Company San Antonio - Address: 6511 Tri-County Parkway, Schertz, TX 78154

Taking it to the Streets - Address: 29 Scenic Loop Rd, Boerne, TX 78006

BlacSpaniardEvents - Address: 3701 Quick Hill Rd, building 1 apt1106, Austin, TX 78728

J.Crew Barton Creek Square #686 - Address: 2901 Capitol of Texas Highway Space H05B, Austin, TX, 78746

Banfi Wines at Republic National Distributing Company Austin - Address: 2101 E. St. Elmo Road, Bldg 2 Suite 200, Austin, TX 78744

Drinks Lounge - Address: 2001 E Cesar Chavez, Austin, Tx 78702

Trinity Center - Address: 301 East 8Th Street, Austin, TX 78701

UMR University of Texas at Austin Chapter - Address: 2210 Pearl St, Austin, TX 78704

Apple Moving - Address: 9807 Brown Lane, Austin, TX 78754

J.Crew Domain #687 - Address: 11501 Century Oaks Terrace Suite 137, Austin, TX, 78759

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Jaimie Etkin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 395 metros.