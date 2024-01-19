44º
These photos show just how cold and frozen it was in Texas

Brr, it’s cold in here!

Jack Roskopp, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

This is WILD! (Graham Media Group 2024)

It’s cold in Texas!

You always think of Texas as being hot, hot, hot -- but with the freezing temperatures hitting parts of the state earlier this week, Texans are experiencing weather that they are rarely used to.

It had some parts of the state looking like Princess Elsa just came to town and decided to “Let It Go.”

From fountains that usually spurt out water all year round, to icicles hanging from nearly every building, Texans are really getting a taste of what it’s like for people who live in a place where winter is really winter this time of year.

Scroll through the images below and see just how crazy some of them are. The fountains are truly the craziest. Who know they could just freeze like that?

SkyWatcher (Oscar)

Someone has yet to tell this fountain about today's warmth.

0
San Antonio
Fatheree

Fountain at Sonterra Country Club

0
San Antonio
Wellina

Frozen water tank 🥶

0
Gonzales
WEEinthecity

What once was hanging there ~ blowing in the wind ~ today found nowhere ~ it came to its end ~ melting ice was falling on the ground ~ the cold temps blew around ~ it's pretty to see ~ all icy

1
League City
Rodrigo Garcia

Our fountain froze under the freezing temperatures last night!

0
Poteet
jjjr
0
McFaddin
Bwelch

My car was covered in these

0
Seguin
ShawnaKrolczyk

Busting horse troughs in Cypress for about the 100th time and turned around to see this winter masterpiece. Ready for flip flop weather on Thursday!

0
Cypress
Bev

Water wheel is frozen

0
San Antonio
Noemi V

Willis, Texas

0
Houston
Cynthia

Pool time with the ducks.

0
Houston
TxDancingQueen

My rain chain in Copperfield

0
Houston
Courtney Rainville

Frozen fountain!

0
Houston
WEEinthecity

I braved the bone chilling temperatures to find this!

0
League City
Sam Olivares

Frozen falls.

0
Houston
Mr. Mike

My small frozen swimming pool. Montgomery Tx

0
Montgomery

Jack is a Digital Content Editor with a degree in creative writing and French from Western Michigan University. He specializes in writing about movies, food and the latest TV shows.

