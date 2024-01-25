Facebook at 20: What groups on the site do you visit the most?

Believe it or not, Facebook will turn 20 years old on Feb. 4, and of all the ways people use the social media platform, arguably the most common way is by joining particular groups.

Whether it’s to meet people with common interest, get the scoop on deals or services, or just to get informed on happenings within a community, many become a part of Facebook groups on the platform.

In light of that and the fact Facebook is turning 20, we want to hear from you.

Which groups on Facebook do you benefit from the most and why? Are there any interesting stories about how a particular group has enriched your life for the better?

Let us know below what your “go to” groups are on Facebook and don’t be shy about sharing any stories as to why.