Could you pass the U.S. Citizenship civics test? Try this quiz.

The U.S. Naturalization Test is an essential milestone in attaining citizenship in the United States.

In fiscal year 2023, 878,500 new American citizens were welcomed in national naturalization ceremonies, according to data from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). About 100,000 of those people live in Texas.

The test comes in two parts: an ability to demonstrate an understanding of the English language and the civics test.

The latter is used to gauge an understanding of important questions about the American government, history and geography.

Applicants use a study guide with 100 possible questions.

On their test day, applicants are given 10 questions at random to answer and must get at least 60% of the questions, or six out of 10 correct, to receive a passing score. The test is administered orally by a USCIS official.

Below is an opportunity for you to test out your knowledge. Please try to answer the questions truthfully and without help from the study guide or the internet.

