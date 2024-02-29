49º
Could you pass the U.S. Citizenship civics test? Try this quiz.

Applicants for citizenship must get at least 6 of 10 questions right to pass

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Emily Martin, KSAT Insider Membership Producer

(Pexels)

The U.S. Naturalization Test is an essential milestone in attaining citizenship in the United States.

In fiscal year 2023, 878,500 new American citizens were welcomed in national naturalization ceremonies, according to data from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). About 100,000 of those people live in Texas.

The test comes in two parts: an ability to demonstrate an understanding of the English language and the civics test.

The latter is used to gauge an understanding of important questions about the American government, history and geography.

Applicants use a study guide with 100 possible questions.

On their test day, applicants are given 10 questions at random to answer and must get at least 60% of the questions, or six out of 10 correct, to receive a passing score. The test is administered orally by a USCIS official.

Below is an opportunity for you to test out your knowledge. Please try to answer the questions truthfully and without help from the study guide or the internet.

Let us know in the comments whether it was challenging and if a specific question held you up. Good luck!

Mason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.

Emily Martin is the KSAT Insider Membership Producer. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

