‘We can teach you the trades’: New facility on North Side to soon provide free HVAC job training, education

SAN ANTONIO – A new facility that opened on the North Side last week is planning to soon provide free HVAC job training to high school graduates and people considering a career change.

Cowboys A/C & Heating held the grand opening of its new facility at 6510 Blanco Rd. on May 10. While the facility will be used to provide heating and cooling services to the community, the company is also in the process of building a training school.

“We are losing technicians, our technicians, it’s a dying breed. So, what I want to do is bring that back,” Cowboy’s A/C & Heating owner Al Martinez said.

Once the school is up and running, Martinez said it can take anywhere from 8 to 12 months to become a certified technician.

“We can teach you the trades. We just need good-hearted people that care about other people,” Martinez said.

For more information, you can call Cowboys at 210-495-7771.