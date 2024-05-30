New restaurants that opened on Broadway, and what’s coming soon

P. Terry's, The Newstand and NOLA recently opened on Broadway in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – The lower Broadway corridor near the Pearl and downtown has seen its share of food and beverage departures in the last year, but it’s also flourishing with new restaurants and coffee shops.

P. Terry’s and NOLA Brunch & Beignets opened locations on the busy thoroughfare this month, while Postino and Chilaquiles Buen Dia are expected to open soon.

Recommended Videos

In the future, a new Panaderia and Terry Black’s BBQ will also call Broadway home.

Below, we’ve listed some of the restaurants that recently opened, or are slated to open, along Broadway. Did we miss one? Let us know in the comment section below.

Chilaquiles Buen Dia is opening a restaurant in San Antonio. (Heras Creatives LLC)

Hash Kitchen is reportedly moving into the old Jim’s Restaurant at 4108 Broadway, near East Hildebrand Avenue. The San Antonio Current reported that construction is slated to begin this summer, and the eatery is expected to open by the end of the year. Hash Kitchen has a build-your-own bloody Mary bar and sells brunch classics. Jim’s on Broadway closed its doors after 53 years of service in March.

La Panaderia , a beloved San Antonio bakery, announced in February that they are moving into the former Fratello’s at 2503 Broadway. The 3,400-square-foot location is still under renovation, but the chain said they planned on opening the restaurant late this summer. Its existing Broadway location is also undergoing enhancements.

La Panadería. (KSAT)

NOLA Brunch & Beignets relocated to 1101 Broadway, Suite 120. It has been a mainstay in Tobin Hill since it opened in 2017. The new space has dedicated parking, a walk-up window and a private party room. Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The same building also houses CommonWealth Coffee Shop, which opened in the previous Rosella space in August.

Fresh beignets made at NOLA Brunch & Beignets (KSAT)

P. Terry’s Burger Stand opened at 3302 Broadway in the old King’s Palace Chinese Restaurant. Hours are 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Sunday. opened at 3302 Broadway in the old King’s Palace Chinese Restaurant. Hours are 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Postino , a restaurant and winecafé, is opening June 4 at 2600 Broadway, in the space formerly occupied by Summer Classics. During June, Postino South Broadway will donate $1 from each bruschetta board purchased to San Anto Cultural Arts. The restaurant will sell boutique wines and craft brews paired with a menu of bruschetta, panini, salads, charcuterie boards and shareables. Postino will be open daily for lunch and dinner.

Postino is opening its second San Antonio location on Broadway. (JENN DUNCAN)

Pumpers: An Adult Burger Store is slated to open its first brick-and-mortar store at 1101 Broadway, near NOLA, Chef Stefen Bowers said in a Facebook post in March. Bowers told the San Antonio Current that he hopes to open the location by the end of July.

Terry Black’s BBQ is planning on building a barbecue restaurant, hotel, spa and a parking garage on the land it owns at 2100 Broadway, near Alling Street. While a construction timeline has not been released, records show the plans call for a standalone restaurant, three-floor hotel and 110-space parking structure. Terry Black’s is famous in Austin, and also has locations in Dallas, Waco and Lockhart.

A rendering of the barbecue restaurant planned for 2100 Broadway by Terry Black's BBQ (CHIOCO DESIGN LLC via SABJ)

The Newstand opened at 1900 Broadway, Suite 106, near Josephine Street. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. In addition to coffee, The Newstand sells sandwiches, pastries, merchandise and wine. Parking is free on Josephine Street and a nearby garage.

A pastry and coffee from The Newstand. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

But we can’t let you go without pouring one out for the recent departures: Augie’s BBQ closed in February and FiiZ Drinks closed in April. Of course, the former darling of Broadway, The Pig Stand, closed in 2023.

Read also: