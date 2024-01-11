Terry Black’s BBQ group plan hotel, spa and restaurant on Broadway land

A rendering of the barbecue restaurant planned for 2100 Broadway by Terry Black's BBQ

SAN ANTONIO – Three years after buying up some prime real estate fronting Broadway, the family behind Terry Black’s BBQ have started drawing up plans for the site.

The family intends to build a barbecue restaurant, hotel, spa and a parking garage on the land it owns at 2100 Broadway, according to documents obtained by the Business Journal through a public records request with the city of San Antonio. The plans call for a standalone barbecue restaurant, a three-floor hotel with a spa and a 110-space parking structure.

A rendering of the planned restaurant, hotel, spa and parking structure planned for 2100 Broadway (CHIOCO DESIGN LLC via SABJ)

While accessible on the sidewalk, a dividing wall is planned to separate the restaurant and the hotel. An exact number of hotel rooms isn’t clear, but they segmented into three room types: 350-square foot “Good Rooms,” 450-square-foot “Better Rooms” and 600-square-foot “Best Rooms.” The hotel portion will have its own restaurant and a private member’s club.

The city conducted a preliminary plan review with the group in early January, municipal records show. A construction timeline has yet to be disclosed.

Read the fully story in the San Antonio Business Journal.

