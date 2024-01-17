Popular brunch spot bets on downtown with Broadway move

SAN ANTONIO – Later this spring, a busy beignet destination will pick up sticks and settle in the urban core.

Popular brunch restaurant NOLA Brunch & Beignets will move to a new location at 1101 Broadway in the spring, it announced in a Facebook post. A firm date for the move has yet to be shared. The restaurant has been a mainstay of the Tobin Hill neighborhood since it opened in 2017.

On top of the restaurant, the space will have dedicated parking, a walk-up window and a private party room.

The building is owned by AREA Real Estate, the developer behind the a number of projects in the area, including the recent opening of CommonWealth Coffee on Jones Avenue in the former Rosella space. The area — interchangeably known as River North and the Museum Reach — has seen an uptick in development, ranging from new restaurants and entertainment venues to McCombs Enterprises’ plans for a mixed-use district on former CPS Energy land.

Read the fully story in the San Antonio Business Journal.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.