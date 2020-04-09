FDA warns about dangerous chlorine dioxide and other products that claim to prevent, treat COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Federal Trade Commission issued a warning letter Wednesday to a company selling products with the claim that they can prevent or treat COVID-19.

The letter to Genesis II Church of Health and Healing directed the company to stop making claims that its “Miracle Mineral Solution” product could prevent, treat or cure the new coronavirus.

The FDA is warning consumers against taking any chlorine dioxide products, which are often sold as liquid sodium chlorite solutions, saying they have not been shown to be safe and effective for any use and could have life-threatening side effects.

“Despite previous warnings, the FDA is concerned that we are still seeing chlorine dioxide products being sold with misleading claims that they are safe and effective for the treatment of diseases, now including COVID-19. The sale of these products can jeopardize a person’s health and delay proper medical treatment,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

